Three cops caught red-handed by CBI while taking bribe in Baripada

Baripada: The sleuth of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today caught three police personnel red-handed while taking bribe from a dhaba at Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district.

The accused policemen have been identified as RPF inspector Amit Kumar, and constables Pramod Marandi & Bhagarai Murmu.

According to reports, a 20-member team of the CBI conducted a raid and nabbed the accused trio while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the dhaba owner near Baripada RPF police station.

This is an initial report. Further details awaited.