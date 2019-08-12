Three contractual workers awarded for enterprising job at Roll Shop of RSP

Rourkela: In a function organised recently at Roll Shop of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), three contractual workers were awarded for carrying out an enterprising job in the department.

Mr. K Behera, DGM In-charge, Roll Shop presented the awards to 2 contractual workers of Messers Index Enterprises and one contractual worker of Messers Suntex Enterprises. Many Senior Officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Mr. Behera congratulated the contractual workers for the commendable effort. He exhorted them to continue the good work and inspire others to emulate the same.

Notably, there were repetitive bearing failures in the R2 Stand Work Rolls of Hot Strip Mill. Hence to avoid its recurrence, the thickness of the Back-up Roll assembly wear liners was increased by 1 milimetre more than the drawing size to minimise the axial load.

However, during the scheduled change of R2 Stand Back up Roll, the modified Back-up Roll assembly was found to be oversized and hence could not get into the mill housing. As a corrective measure, it was decided to locally polish the Roll wear liners in the Mill pit.

Keeping in view the paucity of time before the scheduled start of the mill, the contractual workers exhibited exemplary effort in the polishing of the Back-up Roll wear liners and completed the job within 2 hours. The job ensured the starting of the Mill on time.