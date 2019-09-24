Three civilians killed in IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Kanker: Three civilians were killed in a deadly IED blast by Maoists at a railway construction site in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

According to sources, a diesel tanker en route to Pakalbeda region, where the construction of Raoghat railway line project is underway between Tumapal and Kosronda was blown off by the IED planted by the Maoists.

Three civilians were killed in the attack, informed DM Awasthi, Director General of Police (DGP) Chhattisgarh.

Reportedly, security forces have cordoned off the area and a gunfight is underway between them and the Maoists, added the DGP.