Three brown sugar smugglers arrested in Khurda

Khurda: Joint teams of Excise Department and Khurda Town Police today conducted raids at different places in the district and arrested three brown sugar smugglers.

The cops have seized a car, two mobile phones, Rs 93,870 in cash along with the seizure of 36 grams of brown sugar from the arrested trio. While the Excise sleuths have arrested Gyanaranjan Khuntia (45), of Ketuana village, Khurda Town Police arrested Basant Jena (26) of Barang village in Keonjhar district and Apin Das (28) of Ghantapada village in Angul district.

According to reports, a team of Excise sleuth raided the New Bus Stand at 8 am today and nabbed Gyanaranjan while seizing 16 grams of Brown Sugar from his possession. The seized contraband is estimated to worth around Rs 1.60 lakh, the Excise officials said adding that a case (45/19) has been registered and the accused forwarded to the court.

Similarly, Khurda Town Police apprehended Basant and Apin from a timber plantation while they were smuggling the contraband. Around 20.7 grams of brown sugar and Rs 93,870 in cash, a car and two mobile phones were seized from them. The seized contraband is estimated to worth over Rs 2 lakhs the police said and added that a case 345/19 has been registered and the duo forwarded to the court.

It sources are to be believed, Khurda Town has turned into a safe haven for narcotic offenders, especially brown sugar smugglers, who are ruling the roost in the area. Brown sugar is being sold in broad daylight at some places including Samantarapur, Thengahata, Gadakhurda, BDA Colony, Mangala Nagar, and TLC Road.

While the young generation is falling prey to the consumption of brown sugar, the drug traders are running their business through loopholes in Commissionerate Police. Even though brown sugar smuggling is going on from the epicentre in Jaleswar and Balasore, the Excise department is still in deep slumber. It is being alleged that the authorities concerned are turning complacent by nabbing the peddlers while the masterminds behind the drug smuggling racket remain elusive.