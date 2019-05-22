Three bodies found in Mayurbhanj village; man kills two wives, hangs self

Mayurbhanj: The bodies of three members of a family including two women, suspected to be murdered, were found in Tadakishol village under Sadar Police limits in Baripada in Mayurbhanj district.

According to sources, locals found the body of the man, identified as Shyam Bhati, hanging from a tree near his house early on Wednesday morning. Following this, the villagers rushed to his house where they found the blood-stained bodies of the two women.

On being informed, local police along with a scientific team reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem. Cops also recovered the hammer from the spot.

As per the prima facie investigation, it is suspected that Shyam, who is said to be mentally challenged, allegedly bludgeoned his two wives, who were also siblings, to death with a hammer over a family feud and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near his house last night.

While the police have initiated an investigation into the matter, the exact reason behind the incident will be ascertained after the autopsy, sources said.

However, the deceased man’s brother-in-law has filed a complaint with the police, alleging that someone else might have murdered the trio, sources said.