Three bike lifters held, 7 stolen bikes recovered

Bhubaneswar: Infocity Police have arrested three bike lifters from the city and seized seven stolen motorcycles from them here on Wednesday.

The accused trio has been identified as Krishna Das (31) of Nagpur, under Lathipada PS limits in Nayagarh district, Bapi alias Mark Pradhan (21) of Kolangiri Nuasahi village under Mohana PS limits in Gajapati district and Akshay Kumar Pradhan (23) of Labarsing village under Mohana PS limits in Gajapati district.

According to reports, the bike lifters trio was apprehended after one Samir Nayak of Kuhudi village under Astaranga PS limits in Puri district lodged a complaint stating that his bike was stolen from a city-based hospital in Infocity on March 12, 2019, while he had come for his mother’s treatment. Following the plaint, a probe was initiated.

Based on reliable inputs, raids were conducted and three of the bike-lifters were rounded up. When interrogated, the accused trio revealed to have stolen several numbers of motorcycles. Following this, the stolen bikes were recovered.

At least five criminal cases are still pending against accused Krishna in three police station in and around the city, the police said and added that the three bike lifters have been forwarded to the court today.

A case (26/19) is registered in this regard and further investigation is underway to unearth the involvement of other persons of racket if any, the Infocity police informed.