Three bike lifters arrested in City, 13 two-wheeler recovered

Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri police on Sunday busted a motorcycle lifting gang in the city and arrested three persons for their involvement in the racket.

The accused were identified as Dasarathi Dalei (22), a resident of Raghunath Nagar under Khandagiri police limits, Jhumar Biswal (27) and Raju Swain (25) of Ganjam district’s Kodala police limits. The police also recovered 13 motorcycles from the possession of the accused persons.

According to sources, Manoj Kumar Duari, a resident of Subash Nagar under the police limits had parked his motorbike at Phase-4 in Dumduma on December 31, 2018 and had left for his work. On his return, Manoj found that his motorbike was not there at the parking site and had been stolen.

Later, he filed a written complaint with police in this regard. On the basis of the complaint, the police had launched a probe and arrested trio today. They were forward to a court later in the day.