Three awarded life imprisonment in 2014 Rayagada kidnapping case

Rayagada: The Rayadgada ADJ Court on Monday convicted three persons and sentenced them to life imprisonment in connection with the kidnapping of two youths in Kaliapada Ghati under Tikiri police limits of the district in 2014.

The three convicted persons have been identified as Ugrasen Bag, Umesh Bag, and Padman Bag.

As per the case diary, two persons namely Rajesh Kumar Sahu and Chhabi Narayan Sahu of Tikiri were returning home from Narayanpatna in a car on August 10, 2014. They were allegedly kidnapped by some miscreants and kept hostage at a forest in Muniguda.

The kidnappers had demanded Rs 5 lakh for releasing the youths. In a filmy way, they also asked the abductees to call up their families and get the money. Meanwhile, father of one of the abductees registered a complaint at Tikiri police station.

Reportedly, three persons were nabbed by police. After hearing the case today, the additional district judge (first-class) awarded the trio to imprisonment for life after their conviction in the crime.