Three arrested for setting shop ablaze

Bhubaneswar: Police on Thursday arrested three persons on the charges of ransacking and setting fire to a coconut shop at Shradhapalli Basti in Khandagiri area in Bhubaneswar.

The arrested persons have been identified as Santosh Kumar Ojha, Shiva Nayak and Radheshyam Nayak. All the accused are reportedly the residents of Kolathia area in Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly on August 31, the trio ransacked and set fire to the shop owned by one Sarojini Sahu. Following this, Sarojini lodged a complaint at the police station against the accused persons.

Acting on the complaint, police launched a manhunt and arrested the trio from Kolathia area, sources said.

