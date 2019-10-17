Three accused who escaped from Nandankanan PS nabbed again

Barang: The Nandankanan police again arrested three accused persons who fled from the police station on Thursday afternoon here.

The main accused has been identified as P Sinnu Reddy (22) of Sikharchandi area in Cuttack district.

According to sources, one, Nilakantha Rout of Raghunathpur area had lodged a complaint with Nandankanan police station about the theft of bathroom and kitchen fittings from his house.

Acting on the plaint, police arrested Reddy and his two other aides over suspicion of their involvement in the theft. However, at around 3 pm, taking advantage of laxity in security at the PS, the trio fled by breaking the lock of the cell.

After three hours of frantic search, police succeeded in arresting two of the accused persons near Raghunathpur area. The third accused was also finally nabbed at around 7.30 pm.

