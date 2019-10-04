Threads: Instagram introduces a new messaging app for your close friends

New Delhi: Facebook has announced the launch of a new “Threads” messaging app from Instagram, which is geared towards messaging close friends.

Instagram has introduced Threads, a messaging app designed to be used only by your closest friends. The app’s existence is a companion for Instagram that lets you quickly share text, photos, and videos with your “close friends” list.

It also invites constant, passive sharing of your location, status, and other intimate data, which both invites privacy concerns and causes some people to reconsider how they’re using that close friend’s list.

Threads have three core components. The first is the camera, which is the default screen when you open the app. It’s just for taking photos and videos. There are no filters here. The app also offers customizable shortcuts for your close friends.

In a blog post, Instagram’s Director of Product Robby Stein wrote, “For your smaller circle of friends, we saw the need to stay more connected throughout the day, so you can communicate what you’re doing and how you’re feeling through photos and videos. That’s why we built Threads, a new way to message with close friends in a dedicated, private space.”

On Instagram, there is an option for Close Friends, and some Stories can only be viewed by these friends. When posting a Story, users have the option of sharing it with their entire follower list on Instagram or with Close Friends. With the Threads app, there will be a dedicated inbox and notifications just for these close friends.