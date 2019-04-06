This time lotus will bloom in Odisha: PM Modi

Sundargarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will test the victory in Odisha in the ensuing elections.

“This time lotus will bloom in Odisha. The BJP will taste victory. I can say with certainty that maximum number of lotuses will bloom in the state,” PM Modi said in a rally in Sundargarh district.

He further said that the BJP will again come to power at the Centre as the country needs a strong and decisive government to ensure national security as well as speedy development.

On the 39th foundation of the BJP, the PM said, “Our party was carved out from the millions of aspirations of Indians and still exists on the hardwork of its karyakarta. The BJP was not created out of foreign ideologies or muscular power or money power. BJP was born from India’s thoughts, from the Indian cultural thought. That is why we say that BJP is a party with a difference.”

Taking on the BJD government, PM Modi said, “The BJD government has neglected the interests of the people of Odisha for a long time now and it is clear that the people want to get rid of such a government. It is unfortunate that the BJD has not implemented major schemes started by the Centre over political differences, while completely overriding the welfare of the people.”

He also lashed out at the Congress party and said, “The Congress divided the country on the basis of developing some regions while other regions were left out, which created the conditions for Naxals and Maoists to gain ground. Congress leaders love to make tall promises of eliminating poverty since decades but never take any genuine steps to reduce and eliminate poverty. This is why the people of Odisha and the country do not trust the policies or the leaders of such parties anymore.”