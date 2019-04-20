This is the reward after 20 years of selfless service: CJI

New Delhi: The apex court held an extraordinary hearing on Saturday after a former employee accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment.

The affidavit by the woman copies of which were sent to the residences of 22 apex court judges became public on Saturday.

Chief Justice Gogoi has reacted to the allegations as unbelievable. Justice Gogoi said this is the reward after 20 years of selfless service as judge.

Gogoi said :“This is unbelievable. I don’t think I should stoop low even to deny these allegations.”

He added: “There has to be bigger force behind this, they want to deactivate the office of CJI.”

Supreme Court Secretary General Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar said all the allegations made by the woman concerned are mala fide and have no basis.

He said the matter is left to the wisdom of media to act responsibly on allegations of sexual harassment against the CJI. The court said the independence of the judiciary is under “very, very severe” threat.