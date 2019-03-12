Third Test-Firing of Guided Pinaka Successful

New Delhi: India on Tuesday successfully carried out the third trial of Pinaka guided extended range rockets at Pokharan (Rajasthan).

Two trials were conducted yesterday. All the three trials met mission objectives, a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said.

“Guided Pinaka developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was successfully test fired today at Pokhran ranges after two successful trials on Monday, March 11, 2019,” the statement read.

“The consecutive successful missions of Guided Pinaka proves the efficacy, reliability and high precision capabilities of the weapon system,” it added.