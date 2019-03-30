Theresa May ponders fourth bid to pass Brexit deal

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May is looking for ways to bring her EU withdrawal agreement back to the Commons for a fourth attempt at winning MPs’ backing.

She said the UK would need an alternative way forward after legislators rejected the Brexit deal proposed by her in Parliament for the third time last night.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on May to change her deal or resign immediately. MPs voted in the House of Commons against the terms of Britain’s so-called divorce from the European Union (EU) by 344 to 286.

Approval to the deal, struck between May and the EU, would have given the British parliament time until May 22nd to get all the accompanying legislation passed.

The key vote took place on the day Britain was earlier scheduled to exit the bloc. The EU had given Theresa May until April 12th to propose a different way forward if her divorce bill does not clear the UK Parliament hurdle.

Meanwhile responding to the vote outcome, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted that, in view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, he has decided to call a European Council meeting on April 10th.

Also Read: British premier to plead with MPs for more time on Brexit