Theft accused escapes from police custody at Balasore Railway station

Balasore: A theft accused, who was arrested by Delhi police yesterday, escaped from their custody at Balasore Railway station today.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Karunakar Das, gave the cops a slip at the railway station while he was being shifted to a prison in Delhi. He was about to be taken to the prison in a train when he managed to escape from the custody.

Following this, officials have launched a manhunt to trace the accused, sources said.

Notably, Karunakar of Raghunathpur village under Soro police limits was apprehended yesterday for stealing ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh from a businessman’s house in Delhi.

Acting on the complaint lodged by one Rabindra Kumar Khari of Delhi, the Delhi police arrested him from Balasore.

