The Sky Is Pink box office collection: Priyanka-Farhan film gets slow start, earns estimated Rs 2.50 cr

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink had a slow start and opened low at the box office.

Though the movie garnered positive responses from critics, it collected approximately Rs 2.50 crore on the first day of release.

Helmed by Marghrita With A Straw director Shonali Bose, the film is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. The film marks Priyanka’s return to the home turf after a gap of almost three years.

Though the film does have its moments and could well find urban multiplex audiences rooting for it, it may have been a bit better in theatres had the title been a bit more cinematic rather than literary.

Apart from Priyanka and Farhan, the film also stars Dangal star Zaira Wasim and a charming newcomer Rohit Saraf. The two play siblings in the film. Zaira plays the role of Aisha, who dies of pulmonary fibrosis. In the Sky Is Pink, Aisha tells her story, posthumously.

The Sky is Pink had received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it premiered, and has been praised by several Bollywood celebrities. Priyanka also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the film. The Sky is Pink has become the first Hindi film to be promoted on the US TV show.