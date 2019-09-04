The perishing Odia tradition of ‘Sathi Osha’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has a good deal of well – known tradition of ‘oshas’ , ‘bratas’ and ‘melas’, and Sathi Osha, observed in Bhadraba month, is one of them.

Shashthi or Shashti (Sanskrit: षष्ठी, Ṣaṣṭhī, literally “sixth”) is a Hindu folk goddess venerated as the benefactor and protector of children (especially, as the giver of a male child).

At Jagannath Temple, Puri there is Sasthi Mata statue inside Bhubneswari Temple. Goddess Sasthi is being worshipped for the long life of children.

In Odia families, mothers build a miniature statue of Maa Sasthi along with her son to pray Maa Sasthi for the betterment and longevity for children. The statue also represents how a child sleeps on a mother’s lap (left lap in the statue) with self-contentment.

A meal including six varieties of fried items and a curry made of nine vegetables is also prepared on this day.

Similarly, Budhei osha (fasting) is also observed every Wednesday in the month of Bhadrab. Budhei Bamana is worshipped in the form of a “curry-stone” adorned with vermilion, collуrium and flowers.

Through this fast, Budhei Bamana was sought to be appeased and asked to grant boons to children.