The Lion King: Disney names Bollywood stars to lend voice for Hindi version

EntertainmentEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
The Lion King
5

Mumbai: Disney, the makers of the live-action version of The Lion King, has announced the powerhouse actors who will be lending voice for movies’ Hindi version.

As per the announcement, Ashish Vidyarthi will voice as Scar and Asrani will voice as Zazu. As for Timon and Pumbaa, actors Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra have been roped in to sing Hakuna Matata and be Simba’s best friends in the movie.

<>

Related Posts

World Music Day: Vh1 India & MTV Beats host 24-hour…

Arjun Patiala trailer out, witty one-liners garner laughter

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana’s first…


</>

Earlier, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan were confirmed to be lending voices for Mufasa and Simba respectively in the upcoming Hindi version of Disney’s live-action version of The Lion King.

The Lion King is a remake of the 1994 classic. Helmed by Jon Favreau, Disney’s The Lion King is scheduled to be released on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The international star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce voices Nala, James Earl Jones returns as Simba’s father Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor voices Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi and JD McCrary voices the younger Simba.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.