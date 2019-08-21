The Girl On The Train: Pareeniti’s first look intrigues netizens

By pragativadinewsservice
The Girl On The Train
23

Mumbai: Makers of The Girl On The Train has released the first look of Parineeti Chopra and the picture has left netizens intrigued.

The photo features Parineeti sitting in a bathtub with a bruised face, blood dripping forehead, smudged kohl eyes with a doubtful expression.

The first look has already generated a lot of excitement among fans, with many of them complimenting Parineeti in the comments section of her social media accounts.

Parineeti will be seen as the lead in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Girl on the Train (2016). She has stepped into the shoes of Emily Blunt. The film is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name.

She is currently shooting for the film, which also stars Kirti Kulhari as a British police officer, in England.

It is a thriller which narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person’s investigation that throws her life to the brink.

India’s Reliance Entertainment will produce the official Indian remake of the movie. The Hindi remake is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

A release date for ‘The Girl On The Train‘ remake hasn’t been finalised as of yet. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari.

pragativadinewsservice
