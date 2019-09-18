The Future Of India Lies In MSME Sector: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railways, Piyush Goyal gave way the export awards of CAPEXIL in New Delhi today. Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Pratap Chandra Sarangi was also present at the award function.

Speaking on this occasion, Commerce and Industry Minister said that in the chemicals and allied sectors, which has some of the oldest industries in the country, has much more potential than has been tapped and it is time that the entire sector should make a combined effort to take up new challenges, set higher goals and aspire for extraordinary results.

Commerce and Industry Minister complimented the award winners and said that they must inspire others, who have not won an award today, to take bold decisions and risks and aspire to do extraordinary work in their industry. For this, the Minister added that the CAPEXIL sector industries must embrace new technology and explore new markets, make value addition to the products that are being manufactured and not just remain in their comfort zone as manufacturers and exporters of raw and basic products.

Piyush Goyal further said that although India’s exports of the chemicals and allied sectors amount to 10 % of the global chemical market, it is time now to aspire to be the number one exporter of products from this sector and for this the Commerce and Industry Minister urged all the industries of this sector to think of ways and means to make more value addition to their products in the export basket and be bold and nimble-footed.

Commerce and Industry Minister added that it is in the MSME sector that the future of India lies and urged industries of the MSME sector to demand the support of the Government in development of clusters near ports, availability of land in bulk, common effluent treatment plants and common testing facilities. Piyush Goyal further said that investing and caring for the environment is an advantageous proposition for everybody, the industry as well as citizens, as it helps to create a conducive business climate and acceptability for Indian products worldwide.

Commerce and Industry Minister urged the industry to engage with the world, grasp all opportunities that are available through the free trade agreements that India has entered into with other countries but at the same time protect the national interest, their business interests and above all the interest of the consumers.