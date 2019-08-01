The Best FIFA Football Awards: Nominees for Best Men, Women Player revealed

Zurich: The long-awaited shortlists for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player – the top individual awards in world football – was revealed on Wednesday.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk along with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo are among the top nominees for FIFA’s The Best award.
Other contenders for the award were Dutch hopefuls Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.
Similarly, American title-winning striker Megan Rapinoe alongside her national teammates Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle has been nominated in the women’s category.
The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees:
Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – Juventus
Frenkie de Jong (NED) – Ajax / FC Barcelona
Matthijs de Ligt (NED) – Ajax / Juventus
Eden Hazard (BEL) – Chelsea / Real Madrid
Harry Kane (ENG) – Tottenham Hotspur
Sadio Mane (SEN) – Liverpool
Kylian Mbappe (FRA) – Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi (ARG) – FC Barcelona
Mohamed Salah (EGY) – Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk (NED) – Liverpool
The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees:
Lucy Bronze (ENG) – Olympique Lyonnais
Julie Ertz (USA) – Chicago Red Stars
Caroline Graham Hansen (NOR) – Wolfsburg / FC Barcelona
Ada Hegerberg (NOR) – Olympique Lyonnais
Amandine Henry (FRA) – Olympique Lyonnais
Sam Kerr (AUS) – Chicago Red Stars / Perth Glory
Rose Lavelle (USA) – Washington Spirit
Vivianne Miedema (NED) – Arsenal
Alex Morgan (USA) – Orlando Pride
Megan Rapinoe (USA) – Reign FC
Wendie Renard (FRA) – Olympique Lyonnais
Ellen White (ENG) – Birmingham City / Manchester City
The 42 names for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player and Coach awards are spread across five continents, with the global game truly represented across the nominees. The shortlists were selected by two panels of experts – one for men’s football and one for women’s football.
The FIFA award ceremony will be held in Milan on September 23.