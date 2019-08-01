The Best FIFA Football Awards: Nominees for Best Men, Women Player revealed

Zurich: The long-awaited shortlists for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player – the top individual awards in world football – was revealed on Wednesday.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk along with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo are among the top nominees for FIFA’s The Best award.

Other contenders for the award were Dutch hopefuls Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

Similarly, American title-winning striker Megan Rapinoe alongside her national teammates Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle has been nominated in the women’s category.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees:

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – Juventus

Frenkie de Jong (NED) – Ajax / FC Barcelona

Matthijs de Ligt (NED) – Ajax / Juventus

Eden Hazard (BEL) – Chelsea / Real Madrid

Harry Kane (ENG) – Tottenham Hotspur

Sadio Mane (SEN) – Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe (FRA) – Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi (ARG) – FC Barcelona

Mohamed Salah (EGY) – Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk (NED) – Liverpool

The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees:

Lucy Bronze (ENG) – Olympique Lyonnais

Julie Ertz (USA) – Chicago Red Stars

Caroline Graham Hansen (NOR) – Wolfsburg / FC Barcelona

Ada Hegerberg (NOR) – Olympique Lyonnais

Amandine Henry (FRA) – Olympique Lyonnais

Sam Kerr (AUS) – Chicago Red Stars / Perth Glory

Rose Lavelle (USA) – Washington Spirit

Vivianne Miedema (NED) – Arsenal

Alex Morgan (USA) – Orlando Pride

Megan Rapinoe (USA) – Reign FC

Wendie Renard (FRA) – Olympique Lyonnais

Ellen White (ENG) – Birmingham City / Manchester City

The 42 names for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player and Coach awards are spread across five continents, with the global game truly represented across the nominees. The shortlists were selected by two panels of experts – one for men’s football and one for women’s football.

The FIFA award ceremony will be held in Milan on September 23.