The Ashes 2019: The Battle Of Honor Between England & Australia to begin tomorrow

New Delhi: The 2019 Ashes series to be played between England and Australia for “The Ashes” will begin at Edgbaston on Thursday.

In the 71st edition, England will look to reclaim the urn they surrendered in Australia just over 18 months ago.

The oldest rivalry in international cricket history is set to resume with England and Australia locking horns in the first Test of The Ashes series in Birmingham on August 1. The Test match will also mark the beginning of World Test Championship, ICC’s dream project which had been in the pipeline for some time.

The Ashes series has been played a total of 70 times (346 Tests) with Australia winning a total of 144 matches as compared to England’s 108. 94 Tests have ended in draws.

Apart from a trophy, the winning team will get the urn which contains the mythical remains of England cricket. The British newspaper, The Sporting Times, had famously said that English cricket had died and “the body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia” after England lost the first Test at The Oval in 1882.

But after their famous success at the World Cup, England will fancy their chances of winning fifth consecutive Ashes on home soil.

England Squad:

Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes (vc), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

Australia Squad:

Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Travis Head (vc), Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner

Fixtures: