Thai king exhorts people to choose good leaders in poll

Bangkok: Polling is underway in Thailand on Sunday in first general election since 2014 coup with the Thai king advising electorate to support good leaders.

Country’s television stations have been airing the rare statement by King Maha Vajiralongkorn moments before polls opened across the politically turbulent nation.

Poll observers maintained that the kingdom remained bitterly divided despite the ruling junta’s pledge to rescue it from a decade-long treadmill of political instability, protests and coups.

Politicians across the spectrum fear a stalemate might creep in due to the new election rule that limits the chances of any single party emerging with a comfortable majority.