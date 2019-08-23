Textiles Minister Smriti Irani Launches Sustainable Fashion Project

Mumbai: Union Minister for Textiles, Smriti Zubin Irani launched Project SU.RE, a move towards sustainable fashion, at Lakmé Fashion Winter/Festive 2019, in Mumbai on August 22.

The project has been launched by the Minister, along with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI); United Nations in India; and IMG Reliance, the organizers of Lakmé Fashion Week.

Project SU.RE is an initiative by CMAI, the largest apparel industry association and IMG Reliance, the leader in sustainable fashion movement in India.

The SU.RE project is a commitment by India’s apparel industry to set a sustainable pathway for the Indian fashion industry. SU.RE stands for ‘Sustainable Resolution’ – a firm commitment from the industry to move towards fashion that contributes to a clean environment.

Addressing the gathering, the Textiles Minister said: “As a proud Indian, I stand here today to witness history. I would like to tell the United Nations that this has become possible due to the initiative of the industry, IMG Reliance and Lakmé Fashion Week. We are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, who asked us to be the change you wish to see in the world. The sustainability resolution being adopted today is reflective of that very thought of the Mahatma.

Never before have 16 of the biggest brands of India come together to save the earth. The combined industry value of the 16 signatories to the resolution is around 30,000 crore rupees. Everything we consume, we have to consume responsibly. The step taken today makes for not only responsible business but also smart business. The Sustainability Report 2018 states that sustainability is the 4th criterion considered by consumers while choosing products. I am grateful that UN in India is also here to support this endeavor. Best wishes for this amalgamation and confluence of what is purely Indian thought.”

Rahul Mehta, President of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India said: “In the past, several products and processes of our industry were not environment-friendly. It is a tremendously responsible and timely step taken by the apparel industry of India, especially the signatories, to commit to move towards sustainable fashion. It is a matter of pride for us at CMAI to be associated with and be one of the drivers of this most crucial Resolution.”

As leaders and representatives of the industry, the signatories to the pledge for project SU.RE are sixteen of India’s top fashion and retail brands and CMAI members such as Future Group, Shopper’s Stop, Aditya Birla Retail, Arvind Brands, Lifestyle, Max, Raymond, House of Anita Dongre, W, Biba, Westside, 109F, Spykar, Levi’s, Bestsellers, and Trends among others. The signatories have pledged to source/utilize a substantial portion of their total consumption using sustainable raw materials and processes, by the year 2025.

Renata Lok-Dessallien, Resident Coordinator, United Nations in India said: “The future of design is foremost about design with a future. Without sustainable supply chains, the fashion industry will become less and less viable. Project SU.RE opens a new dialogue to accelerate concrete actions for sustainability and climate action, and reduce environmental costs, through the entire value chain of clothes manufacturing. I congratulate the 30 brands and companies that have signed on to Project SU.RE.”

Mr. Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance said: “This is a culmination of our stated goal towards making sustainability a mainstream conversation. This initiative will be the start of a movement that can have massive impact and we hope to see significant change to come through over the next five years as major retailers move towards embracing sustainability at their core.”

The launch of project SU.RE at Lakme Fashion Week was supported by the Lenzing EcoVero that stands for ecologically responsible production of viscose fibre made from the renewable & certified raw material wood, and R Elan that produces Green Gold fibre made from 100% used PET bottles with one of the lowest fibre carbon footprints globally.