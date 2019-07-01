Texas plane crash: 10 killed after plane crashes into hanger at Dallas-area airport

Texas: At least ten persons were killed on Sunday when a small, twin-engine airplane crashed into a vacant hangar during takeoff at a Dallas-area airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it has dispatched a team to Addison to investigate the crash of a King Air 350. It did not provide further details on the crash or its cause.

All 10 people aboard a small airplane were killed on Sunday when their aircraft crashed into a hangar during takeoff from an airport in Addison, Texas, near Dallas, an airport official said.

Darci Neuzil, the airport’s deputy director, said it took off around 0900 local time (1500 GMT), bound for Florida.

The twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air was destroyed by flames after the crash, Darci said. Emergency services were quickly rushed to the scene, nearly 10 miles (17 km) north of Dallas, but there were no survivors.

Video footage shows columns of thick black smoke billowing from the hangar. No one was inside when the aircraft plunged through its roof. The accident left a gaping hole in the side of the charred building.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the mishap.