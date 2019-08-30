Tesinga Cooperative Society’s Sec Lands In Vigilance Dragnet

Bhadrak: The Secretary of Tesinga Cooperative Society landed in the Vigilance net as the organisation sleuths on Friday raided his houses and properties.

The accused, identified as Rajendra Khandei, also is the husband of the local sarpanch.

Acting on the allegation against the teacher, a team of the anti-corruption wing on Friday morning carried out simultaneous raids at six places including his residence, his in-laws’ home, his friend’s house, Tesinga Seba Samabaya Samiti, and Tesinga panchayat office.

Sources said verification of several documents and papers relating to the incident is being carried out.

The raids were conducted following allegation against the accused officer for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.