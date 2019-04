Syria: At least 17 people, including government troops, were killed and thirty others wounded in attacks by two terrorist groups in Aleppo province in Syria on Saturday.

According to Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, the attacks were launched shortly after midnight and triggered clashes that continued until dawn.

It said the assaults were conducted by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria branch, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and its ally Hurrasal-Deen.