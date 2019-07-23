Terror incidents down by 86 percent in J&K: Minister

New Delhi: Terror incidents have been whittled down by 70 percent in hinterland and 86 percent in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has said.

The Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday that the number of terrorist incidents has substantially reduced between April 1, 2009 and June 30, 2019 as compared to the previous decade.

Replying to a written question Reddy said :”The number of terrorist incidents in the hinterland during the last decade as compared to the previous decade has reduced by 70 percent from 71 to 21 and the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced by 86 percent i.e. 23,290 to 3,187.

The minister said as compared to the corresponding period of 2018, the first half of this year has witnessed a reduction of 28 percent in terrorists activities and an increase of 59 percent in actions initiated by the security forces against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.