Terror funding: Financial Action Task Force places Pakistan on blacklist

Canberra: The Asia Pacific Group of Financial Action Task Force(FATF) has placed Pakistan on blacklist for terror financing, according to media reports.

The media reports, quoting Indian officials said, that the APG has placed Pakistan under an ‘enhanced blacklist’ for its failure to meet global standards.

The media reports said FATF found Pakistan non-compliant on 32 of 40 compliance parameters on money laundering and terror funding.

Observers maintained that the development is likely to complicate matters for Pakistan which has already been placed on FATF grey list.

Information available on the official website of APG said mutual evaluation reports of China, Pakistan, Phillippines and other entities were analysed and discussed in detail over two days.

