Terror funding case: Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz to appear before NIA today

Srinagar: The Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will appear before National Investigation Agency (NIA) relating to terror funding case on Monday.

Reports said Mirwaiz will arrive in Delhi along with three other separatist leaders.

Mirwaiz has left for Delhi from Srinagar this morning. The separatist leader will be questioned by the NIA at its headquarters over his alleged involvement in the terror funding case.

The Hurriyat Conference, in a statement, has condemned the summoning of Mirwaiz. The statement said that its chairman was deliberately harassed.

The statement said Hurriyat is an alliance of political parties which is working towards the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. Associating it with terror funding is a “deliberate victimisation.”

The NIA had carried out searches at premises of separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz, in connection with the case related to the financing of terrorist and separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir on February 26.

Following the raids, the Hurriyat Chairman was issued three back-to-back summons by the NIA in the case.

He was earlier summoned on March 11 and 18 for interrogation but failed to appear before the investigating agency citing security problem.