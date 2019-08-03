Tension sparks in CDA’s Krushak bazaar over eviction drive

Cuttack: Tension sparked in Krushak bazaar area of CDA in Cuttack town today after slum dwellers opposed the on-going eviction drive in the area.

Illegal encroachments were being razed by the Cuttack District Administration and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation. Tension emerged in the area as the authorities started pulling down structures of 20 to 25 houses.

The approach road from Krushak Bazaar is very narrow due to illegal encroachments following which the drive was launched to widen the roads. As commuters, as well as residents of CDA, were facing problems due to severe traffic congestion here, the spaces along with the road need to free from encroachments for future expansion proposals, said the District Collector.

While it is alleged that illegal land mafia has allotted the spot to the dwellers, the locals expressed their anguish for not being intimated prior to the eviction. Besides, few locals also claimed that they demanded a stay order on the eviction along with accommodation facilities which were not accepted by the administration.

The irate locals also stated that they do not consider their houses as illegal encroachment as they have been living in the area for years.

On being informed, the District Collector and senior police personnel reached to spot to take stock of the situation and pacify the locals.