Khurda: Tension erupted in Jamusahi village under Town police limits in Khurda district following a dispute between people of two localities last night over alleged past enmity.

According to sources, members of one group hurled bombs while another group ransacked houses and vandalised vehicles in retaliation.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case regarding the incident.

It is suspected that the dispute sparked over past enmity, sources said.