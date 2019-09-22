Tension erupts in Cuttack’s Nuapada over helmet checking

Cuttack: Tension prevailed at Nuapada Chhakk under Madhupatna police limits in Cuttack when a group of locals opposed the cops during a helmet checking drive in the locality last night.

According to sources, the Madhupatna police along with the traffic department officials were conducting a regular vehicle checking at Nuapada Chhakk at around 9 pm on Saturday when a few motorcycle-borne youths were intercepted by the concerned officials.

Upon being halted for not wearing helmets, the youths initially engaged in a verbal duel being stubborn not to pay the fine.

A few moments later, locals crowded at the spot and opposed the officials. They also forced the police to stop the checking.

While the irate locals alleged that the officials were imposing fines unnecessarily, with no other options left the cops let the violating youths go. The officials also cancelled the drive and left from the spot, sources said.