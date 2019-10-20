Tension erupts at VIMSAR after two youths thrash doctor on duty

Sambalpur: Tension erupted at VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in Sambalpur district after two youths allegedly thrashed a doctor on duty here today.

While one of the accused youth was detained, another managed to escape while being taken to police custody. Their identities are yet to be ascertained.

As per sources, the incident occurred at around 12 pm today when two the youths entered the Neurology department of the hospital and allegedly thrashed Prof Suryakant Patjoshi.

According to eyewitnesses, two youths entered the Operation Theatre (OT) and asked Prof Patjoshi to come with them to a private nursing home. However, the doctor refused to do so.

Irked over the refusal, the youths resorted to manhandling the doctor inside the OT and then tried to flee from the hospital. However, some medical students caught them and gave them a sound thrashing. Following this, tension erupted at VIMSAR hospital as angry medical students gheraoed the hospital and demanded a probe into the incident.

Later, police reached the hospital and took the two accused youths to the police station from interrogation. But one of them managed to give a slip to the police while being taken to the police station.

Though the actual reason behind the assault is yet to be ascertained, one of the accused has been detained by police and the interrogation process is underway, a VIMSAR official said.