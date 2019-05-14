Tension at Utkal University over delay in power supply restoration

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed at Utkal University campus in Bhubaneswar after dozens of students staged protest against delay in restoration of power to varsity hostels.

According to sources, the irate students locked the main gate of the campus demanding immediate restoration of electricity to the campus.

While the University’s administration asked hostel dwellers to immediately vacate the hostels in view of Cyclone Fani, few students stayed back in order to assist the NDRF team in rescue and relief operations.

However, days after the cyclone made landfall in Odisha, the University is reeling under darkness. Power and water supply to post-graduate student hostels were snapped during the cyclone.

The university authorities said efforts are on to restore electricity supply to the campus.