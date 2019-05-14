Tension at Utkal University over delay in power supply restoration

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Tension at Utkal University
16

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed at Utkal University campus in Bhubaneswar after dozens of students staged protest against delay in restoration of power to varsity hostels.

According to sources, the irate students locked the main gate of the campus demanding immediate restoration of electricity to the campus.

Related Posts

Cyclone Fani: Left out slum dwellers in Bhubaneswar to get…

BJD councillor murder case: HC again extends interim…

Aahar scheme to resume in Bhubaneswar from May 15: BMC

While the University’s administration asked hostel dwellers to immediately vacate the hostels in view of Cyclone Fani, few students stayed back in order to assist the NDRF team in rescue and relief operations.

However, days after the cyclone made landfall in Odisha, the University is reeling under darkness. Power and water supply to post-graduate student hostels were snapped during the cyclone.

The university authorities said efforts are on to restore electricity supply to the campus.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.