Tension at Utkal University as students gherao VC’s office

Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at the Utkal University after scores of students here on Monday gheraoed the office of Vice-Chancellor over 10-point charter of demands.

According to sources, students from various departments assembled outside the office of Vice-Chancellor this morning and raised slogans opposing entry to the university through the wrong route.

Besides, the students sat in front of the VC’s office demanding 10-point charter demands including mismanagement at hostels, proper drinking water and the functioning of newly made blocks among others.

On being informed, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the students. The protest is still underway till the last report came in, sources added.