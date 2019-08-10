Tension after youth’s death in mishap, locals torch truck

Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high in Balakati area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar after a youth was killed in a bike-truck collision today.

Another youth was also critically injured in the mishap. He was shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.

According to reports, the truck driver lost control over the wheels and hit the bike from behind on Balakati bridge. The rider fell off the bike after the collision and died instantly.

Following the accident, the irate locals set the truck on fire demanding arrest of the truck driver. However, the managed to escape from the spot.

Police reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. The body of the deceased was sent to the Capital Hospital for post-mortem and a probe has been launched into the matter.