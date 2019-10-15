Tendulkar & Lara to play in Road Safety World Series T20

Tendulkar & Lara
Mumbai: Cricket legends from five countries will play Twenty20 tournament for the Road Safety World Series in India next year. Retired players from five countries India, Australia, West Indies, South Africa and Sri Lanka will take place in the annual.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies batting hero Brain Lara will be joined by the likes of Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dilshan and South Africa’s Jonty Rhodes. The tournament will start from February 2 in 2020.

The tournament will be played in February next year in Mumbai, with the proceeds going to the Road Safety Cell. Tendulkar, widely recognised as the most complete batsman of all time, will be returned to the crease for the first time since playing three exhibition T20s in America four years ago.

The Road Safety World Series will be an annual T20 affair between legends of five cricket-playing nations, during which cricketers will spread the message of road safety.

The inaugural edition of the league, promoted by `Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat’, an organisation working with the Road Transport Department of Maharashtra government, will be held on February 2020.

