Temple motifs greatly influenced tie and dye designs of Odisha: Fashion academic

Bhubaneswar: The beautiful temple carvings are not only an inspiration to other monuments, but also influenced the designs in textiles and especially the tie and dye sarees of the state, especially from the Western part of Odisha.

“The temple carvings have influenced the saree designs of “Bandha” or tie and dye technique ones. There could be other places across India with tie and dye process being used in making of the hand-woven handloom products, but Odisha’s offer is unique and special with its own place and perfectness,” said Professor Monika Aggarwal, currently with National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). She joined the 117th Ekamra Walks (Old Town Circuit) along with her banker hubby Arun Kumar Aggarwal and enjoyed the walk.

Prof Aggarwal, who was at NIFT Bhubaneswar earlier and helped shape the fashion institute along with other remarkable contributions like designing the State’s tableu for the various Delhi-based national events, said “this unique bonding of stone carving and designs on the designer sares by hand-woven coloured threads always create extraordinary creations which are loved by people across the globe.

Calling for a detailed survey and capture of the designs and motifs on the various temples in the city, especially in the Old Town and adjoining areas, Prof Aggarwal, a well-known textile designer, researcher and a leading faculty member of NIFT with a pan-Indian reputation, said “the young students of design, photography, art and architecture must try to understand the designs on the temple walls and understand their patterns and motifs.”

Leading tour guide and a common face with Ekamra Walks Satyaswaroop Mishra said “the motifs on the temple walls like Mukteswar are also seen in temples in far away land like Cambodia in the Angkor Wat so there could be a great influence of Kalingan temple building style on them.”

Architect Aditi Goenka, who was also part of the walkers today at the Old Town heritage tour said “the uniqueness of Kalingan style of architecture and temple building technique are special and have a unique signature of its own.”

Besides the early morning heritage walk in the Old Town area, an afternoon trail was organised at Kalabhoomi in Gandamunda area of the city at the Crafts Museum. The 41st walk at Kalabhoomi provided a deep insight into the deep crafts traditions of the state in every sphere and from all regions.

Lara Dalmia, a participant said “the Museum is the place where we can see the essence of Odishan culture. People like us living in Metros when come here can actually realise the way our ancestors have shaped the cultural links.”