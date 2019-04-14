Temperature soars above 40 degrees C in several places of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With nine places recording over 40 degrees Celsius, Titlagarh was among the hottest place in the state yesterday.

Talcher recorded the highest maximum temperature of recorded 43.1° Celsius followed by Titlagarh with 43° Celsius.

As per the Regional Meteorological department, Angul recorded 42.7°C followed by Sundargarh (40.0°C), Sambalpur (40.1°C), Sonepur (40.8°C), Jharsuguda (40.9°C), Bolangir (42.0°C), and Bhawanipatna (42.5°C).

However, Hirakud and Malkangiri missed hitting the 40° Celsius mark as Hirakud recorded 39.9°C, Bhubaneswar 39.5°C and Malkangiri 39.0°C. Similarly, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded maximum temperature of 39.5°C and 38.6° Celcius respectively.