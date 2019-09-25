Telugu comedian Venu Madhav passes away at 39

Telangana: Noted comedy actor Venu Madhav breathed his last at a private hospital in Secunderabad on Wednesday. He was 39.

According to sources, on September 24, the actor was admitted to a private hospital following kidney-related ailments. However, he succumbed to the illness today at around 12:21 PM.

Last week, he was discharged from the hospital under doctor’s advice.

The doctors advised him to go for a liver transplant as soon as possible. But, his condition deteriorated in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, the Tollywood industry is shocked to know about the sudden demise of Venu Madhav. His fans have taken to social media to pay their tributes to one of their favourite comedians.

Venu Madhav, born in Kodad of Nalgonda district in Andhra Pradesh, started his career as a mimicry artist and later ventured into films as a comedian.

He made his debut in Telugu with Sampradayam, which released in the year 1996. Later, he went on to star in nearly 200 films in Tamil and Telugu.

His last film was Dr Paramanandaiah Students (shot in 2016), which is yet to see the light of the day.