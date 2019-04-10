Telangana: 10 women labourers killed as mound of mud caves in

Narayanpet: In a tragic incident, 10 women labourers were reportedly killed after being trapped under a huge mound of mud in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Wednesday.

The mishap is reported to have occurred at Tileru village this afternoon. The workers were digging rain harvesting pit under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) when the mound of mud fell on them.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. The injured person has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, said a police official.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock and anguish over the incident and termed it unfortunate. He asked the authorities to provide all necessary support to the injured person.