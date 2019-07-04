Tejashwi Yadav will not resign, clarifies RJD

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has clarified on Thursday that Tejashwi Yadav won’t step down and continue as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

The RJD’s assertion came as Yadav finally made an appearance in the state Assembly after failing to attend the ongoing Monsoon Session for four consecutive days till Wednesday.

Reports said leaders of other parties, as well as Congress in the Assembly, want Yadav to follow in the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi who stepped down owning moral responsibility for poll debacle.

RJD spokesperson Bhai Virendra said: “Tejashwi is not a leader who will leave the responsibility of leading the opposition midway.”

He was replying to Congress legislator Rajesh Kumar who said Yadav should learn from Gandhi and make way for a change in the leadership in order to strengthen the Grand Alliance in Bihar.