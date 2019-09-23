Teens With High-Sugar Diets May Develop Heart Disease In Future

Bhubaneswar: Teenagers who are habituated to high-sugar diets may are more likely to suffer from heart diseases later in their lives.

A study published in the journal Circulation showed that teens overweight or obese teens with the highest levels of sugar intake had increased signs of insulin resistance in the body.

For the study, the researchers examined 2,157 teenagers aged between 12 and 18 years.

They found that the average daily consumption of added sugars was 119 grams (28.3 teaspoons or 476 calories), accounting for 21.4 per cent of their total energy.

Teens consuming the highest levels of added sugars had lower levels of high-density lipoprotein levels (HDL) — the good cholesterol — and higher levels of triglycerides and low-density lipoproteins (LDL)– the bad cholesterol.

The researchers have opined that teenagers with highest levels of sugar intake at over 30 per cent of total energy had 49.5 milligrams/deciliter (mg/dL) compared to 54 mg/dL of HDL levels in those with the lowest levels of added sugar consumption — a 9 per cent difference.