TEDx talk: Dutee, Sudarsan to speak on ‘Obvious or Oblivious?’ in Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Ace sprinter Dutee Chand and renowned International sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik from Odisha have been invited at TEDxDUCIC event in New Delhi held to be on August 24.

The two personalities are scheduled to deliver TEDx talk on the theme – ‘Obvious or Oblivious?’ at the event.

A total of 13 noted personalities from various fields are scheduled to give the TEDx talk.

The event, being organised by Aarushi Srivastava and Shreyansh Goel, will be held at North campus of the University of Delhi.

Stemming from the quest of unravelling the oblivious side of things and occurrences that have been surrounded by obviousness so far, TEDxDUCIC has introduced the theme “Obvious or Oblivious?” with the understanding that evident conspicuousness might be laced with underlying inconspicuousness.