Teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Article 15’ released

Mumbai: The teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming movie Article 15 has been released today along with the first look of the actor.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also unveiled Ayushmann’s first look on his Twitter handle.
Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film will hit the theatres on June 28.

