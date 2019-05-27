Team leaves for Kathmandu to bring Kalpana Das’s mortal remains

Bhubaneswar: The three-member team formed to bring the mortal remains of Odisha mountaineer Kalpana Das departed for Kathmandu today.

The team comprise Kalpana’s brother Pradip Dash and another family member and mountaineer Ganesh Jena. Odisha government will bear the entire cost.

The mountaineer died above the balcony area on Mt Everest on May 23 while descending from the summit. The spot is at an altitude of approximately 8,600m in the balcony area of Mount Everest.

The 53-year-old mountaineer was leading a three-member team on this expedition when she passed away.