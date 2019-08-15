Team India wishes fans on 73rd Independence Day

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Team India wishes fans on 73rd Independence Day
7

New Delhi: While India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to wish the nation on the occasion.

The BCCI shared a video on Twitter in which members of the Indian Cricket Team are seen wishing the countrymen on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.

<>

Related Posts

India vs West Indies: Kohli’s ton helps India win…

Dolo-650 Bangalore Cup: Army XI hold Hockey Karnataka in 1-1…

Physical Disability World Cricket Series 2019: India beat…


</>

India captain Virat Kohli termed the Independence Day as the most ‘iconic’ day ever in the calendar while Kedar Jadhav wished fans in Marathi.

Being termed as an amazing gesture by the Men in Blue to remember their fans, the video is doing rounds on social media platforms.

India would be celebrating its 73rd year of freedom. India won its freedom in 1947 when the British left the country after ruling for over 200 years.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

India vs West Indies: Kohli’s ton helps India win…

Dolo-650 Bangalore Cup: Army XI hold Hockey Karnataka in 1-1…

Physical Disability World Cricket Series 2019: India beat…

1 of 354