Team India wishes fans on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi: While India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to wish the nation on the occasion.

The BCCI shared a video on Twitter in which members of the Indian Cricket Team are seen wishing the countrymen on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.

India captain Virat Kohli termed the Independence Day as the most ‘iconic’ day ever in the calendar while Kedar Jadhav wished fans in Marathi.

Being termed as an amazing gesture by the Men in Blue to remember their fans, the video is doing rounds on social media platforms.

India would be celebrating its 73rd year of freedom. India won its freedom in 1947 when the British left the country after ruling for over 200 years.