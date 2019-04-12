Team formed to probe rape, murder of minor girl in Jatni: DCP Anup Sahoo

Bhubaneswar: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anup Sahoo informed that a team has been formed to probe into the rape and murder of a minor girl in Jatni.

The Bhubaneswar DCP has stated that stringent action would also be taken against the culprit following the investigation.

However, the father of the deceased minor girl alleged that he was misbehaved by cops at the police station. DCP Sahoo has also assured that necessary actions will be taken against the concerned officials if the allegation is found to be true.

Notably, a six-year-old girl was raped and later murdered allegedly by a youth in Mundia Sahi underJatni police limits in Khurda district late last night.

While the locals thrashed the accused youth brutally leaving his critically injured, he was later handed over to the Jatni police.

Tension ran high in the locality as locals blocked roads demanding stringent action against the accused and police officials who misbehaved with the victim’s father.

